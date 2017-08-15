National Politics

Tucson-area courts to hold joint event to resolve warrants

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 2:32 AM

TUCSON, Ariz.

Seven Tucson-area courts plan a joint event in downtown Tucson the morning of Saturday Aug. 26 for people to pay fines and arrange payment plans to resolve outstanding warrants.

Courts participating in the event include Pima County and Green Valley justice courts and municipal courts for Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and South Tucson.

Officials say multiple courts are participating in the event at one location at 240 N. Stone Ave. during non-traditional hours because many people don't know which courts are handling which cases.

Many of the outstanding warrants are for failure to appear in court on prior charges or for failure to comply with court sentencing orders.

Having an outstanding warrant can result in suspension of a person's driver's license.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto 0:48

Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto
Standoff at west Modesto mini-market 0:45

Standoff at west Modesto mini-market

View More Video