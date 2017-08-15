Tucson-area courts to hold joint event to resolve warrants

Seven Tucson-area courts plan a joint event in downtown Tucson the morning of Saturday Aug. 26 for people to pay fines and arrange payment plans to resolve outstanding warrants.
Courts participating in the event include Pima County and Green Valley justice courts and municipal courts for Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and South Tucson.
Officials say multiple courts are participating in the event at one location at 240 N. Stone Ave. during non-traditional hours because many people don't know which courts are handling which cases.
Many of the outstanding warrants are for failure to appear in court on prior charges or for failure to comply with court sentencing orders.
Having an outstanding warrant can result in suspension of a person's driver's license.
