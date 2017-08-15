National Politics

Colorado GOP senator talks to voters about health care

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 2:30 AM

GREELEY, Colo.

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner is planning three town hall meetings Tuesday in Colorado.

Gardner is meeting with constituents in Colorado Springs, Greeley and Lakewood.

The senator held a town hall last month in Durango. Residents angry about health care uncertainty packed the room and called of Gardner to oppose his party's health care plans.

Senate Republicans have not yet won enough votes to make any changes to the nation's health care system. But Democrats have implored their allies to keep speaking out against changes to Obamacare, so protesters are expected at Gardner's additional town halls.

Gardner was on national television over the weekend blasting President Donald Trump for mincing words about racial violence in Virginia. Gardner said that the president "must call evil by its name."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto 0:48

Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto
Standoff at west Modesto mini-market 0:45

Standoff at west Modesto mini-market

View More Video