Cathi Crabtree, center, holds her "Stop Racism Now" sign high during a rally at the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington, Ind., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country Sunday, the day after a white supremacist rally that spiraled into violence in Charlottesville, Va. The Herald-Times via AP Chris Howell
National Politics

Indiana rallies stand against racism after Virginia violence

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 3:47 AM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.

People at rallies in Indiana are taking a stand against racism in response to a white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.

Jim Sims, president of the Monroe County NAACP branch, told a crowd on Sunday night at the Monroe County Courthouse lawn in Bloomington that hatred, hate speech and hate groups won't be tolerated.

In Indianapolis, hundreds of people filled the stairs of Monument Circle on Sunday evening to sit in solidarity with the victims of Charlottesville.

At a rally in Terre Haute at the Vigo County Courthouse, some carried signs reading "No hate in Haute," ''Silence is betrayal" and "Call bigotry by its name."

