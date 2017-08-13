Will NKorea's Kim pull the trigger? Possible signs to watch

FILE - In this July 21, 2017, file photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a B1-B Lancer bomber assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies over the 73rd Guam Liberation Day parade, at Andersen Air Force Base in Hagata, Guam. Tensions between the United States and North Korea tend to flare up suddenly and then fade away almost as quickly, but the latest escalation won't likely go away quite so easily. U.S. Air Force via AP, File Airman 1st Class Christopher Quail