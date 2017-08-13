Officials: Exhumation of killers from vet cemeteries is rare

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 1972 file photo, Guillermo Aillon, center, emerges from the Superior Court House where he was denied bail on charges he murdered his estranged wife and her parents in New Haven, Conn. Aillon died in 2014 and his remains were disinterred from the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, Conn., on July 3, 2017, after state veterans' affairs officials learned that he had been serving a life prison sentence for the murders. It's not clear where the remains were taken. Bob Child, File AP Photo