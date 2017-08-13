National Politics

Prayer vigil set in Concord following Virginia violence

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 7:12 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

A prayer vigil will be held outside the New Hampshire Statehouse following the violence Charlottesville, Virginia, during a white supremacist rally.

Three people were killed Saturday and dozens were injured as white nationalists protested the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead.

A vigil will be held Saturday evening in Concord. Organizers say all are welcoming to the interfaith gathering, which will include prayers, silence, songs and candles "to stand against racism and white supremacy."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Checking In With Tenant At Condemned Building 0:30

Checking In With Tenant At Condemned Building
What to eat at Modesto's new Squeeze In 0:57

What to eat at Modesto's new Squeeze In

View More Video