White nationalist demonstrators walk into Lee park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. Steve Helber AP Photo
National Politics

Trump says 'no place' in US for violence seen in Virginia

By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press

August 12, 2017 11:47 AM

BEDMINISTER, N.J.

President Donald Trump says there's "no place" in the United States for the kind of violence that's broken out at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Disturbances began Friday night during a march through the University of Virginia. Saturday's clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters have grown so violent the governor has declared a state of emergency and police have ordered people to disperse.

Trump has tweeted that "we ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for." He also says "there is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!"

The White House was silent for hours except for a tweet from first lady Melania Trump — "Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts."

