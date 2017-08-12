Report: Georgia a dumping hub for solid waste, coal ash

Georgia has become a Southern dumping destination for solid wastes including coal ash, and more is on the way.
A report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says Georgia now imports more solid waste than any of its neighbors other than Florida, which doesn't keep comparable records.
A landfill in Banks County northeast of Atlanta and another in Charlton County in southeast Georgia that takes coal ash from Florida account for 86 percent of the out-of-state waste. Records show each is planning to store 1 million tons of coal ash in the coming year.
Three other Georgia landfills have or are poised to take coal ash, and watchdogs believe more could.
Coal ash is a by-product of coal-fired electricity that contains heavy metals known to be toxic to plants, animals and people.
