Mexico says remains of missing Spanish woman found

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 12:02 PM

MEXICO CITY

Human remains found beside a highway in northern Mexico are those of a Spanish woman whose husband reported she was abducted at gunpoint last month, authorities announced Friday.

Tamaulipas state prosecutors said the family of 34-year-old Maria del Pilar Garrido Santamans and the Spanish government were notified earlier in the day after lab testing confirmed the identification.

The remains were discovered July 26 along the highway between the state capital, Ciudad Victoria, and Soto La Marina, according to a statement from prosecutors.

The victim's husband, a Mexican citizen, told authorities they were driving with their child on July 2 when gunmen stopped their vehicle and took her. The husband and child were not harmed.

Garrido had lived in Mexico for several years.

Police searched the area with dogs and a helicopter for days.

Tamaulipas, which borders Texas along the Gulf coast, has suffered intense drug cartel violence for several years.

