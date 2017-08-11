National Politics

3-term Alabama county sheriff won't run for re-election

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 7:18 AM

FORT PAYNE, Ala.

A three-term sheriff in Alabama will not seek a fourth term, citing medical issues.

Local news outlets report that DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris announced his decision to not run for re-election in 2018 at a news conference on Thursday. Harris said his decision primarily stemmed from back problems that necessitated surgery two years ago and most likely will again.

Prior to Harris' initial election in 2006, he spent 16 years as a deputy sheriff, when he organized the department's mounted unit. He began working for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office part-time in 1989, and became full-time the next year. He has never worked for another agency.

Harris plans to finish out his term through January 2019.

