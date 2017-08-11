Charge that Bremerton leader disrupted Congress dismissed

Authorities have dismissed a charge that a Bremerton city councilwoman disrupted Congress during a confirmation hearing for now-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Councilwoman Leslie Daugs told The Kitsap Sun (http://bit.ly/2vLQd8A ) she learned of the dismissal Thursday from her Washington D.C. attorney, Mark Gladstone.
At the January hearing in D.C., Daugs shouted an obscenity in response to two Trump supporters who she said were "high-fiving and fist-bumping" in support of Sessions. Daugs was arrested on a charge of disrupting Congress.
It's illegal to utter loud, threatening or abusive language or to engage in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
In March, Daug rejected a plea deal with prosecutor, saying she didn't think she did anything wrong. She says she was optimistic about her case.
