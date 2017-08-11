National Politics

Review agency: Officer's 2012 shooting of teen unwarranted

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 2:33 AM

CHICAGO

Chicago's police watchdog agency has determined the 2012 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old by an officer was "unprovoked" and "unwarranted."

The Independent Police Review Authority issued its ruling late Thursday. A little over a year ago, the city of Chicago settled with the family of Dakota Bright for about $1 million.

The teen was fatally shot in the back of his head.

IPRA sustained complaints the unnamed officer used unreasonable force when he shot the teen, who was fleeing from police and was 50 feet (15 meters) away when he was struck. The officer later said he thought the teen was armed and turned toward him. Investigators didn't find a weapon.

IPRA challenged the credibility of the officer's account, noting inconsistencies in his statements. The current status of the officer wasn't revealed.

