Swing-district House GOP feel the heat on health care

In this Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 photo, U.S. Rep. David Young, R-Iowa, speaks with Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Linda Washburn, left, during a stop at the Glenwood City Hall, in Glenwood, Iowa. Conservatives in Young's district are angry with the GOP's failure to repeal and replace Obamacare. Independents don't like the partisan approach. And now Democrats are making an issue of Young's vote for a health care bill that President Donald Trump called "mean." Charlie Neibergall AP Photo