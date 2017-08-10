National Politics

Manchester to consider public park smoking ban

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017

MANCHESTER, N.H.

Officials in the New Hampshire city of Manchester are considering a smoking ban for public parks.

WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uMe3MX ) the proposal, which was announced last month, is gaining supporters among city leaders. Supporters say the proposed ban targets improving both public safety and public health.

Mayor Ted Gatsas says he supports a ban on smoking in public parks. Manchester police also support the measure. The department says prohibiting smoking in parks could help in policing synthetic marijuana.

Alderman Joseph Kelly Levasseur says he agrees with the police department's reasoning, but he hopes police are able to use discretion because smoking cigarettes is legal.

The Board of Aldermen will consider the measure at its next meeting. If the plan receives support, it could take effect as early as next week.

