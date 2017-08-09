28-year-old Washington man loses murder conviction appeal

A Washington state appellate court has upheld the conviction of a man found guilty of killing the caretaker at a gun club in 2014.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2vP6eer ) 28-year-old Luis Anguiano argued prosecutors wrongfully used evidence of a prior burglary to prejudice jurors against him, but a three-judge panel found that the court correctly concluded that the evidence established motive.
Anguiano was sentenced to almost 70 years in prison in 2015 for first-degree murder and first-degree assault in the shooting death of 32-year-old Charles Burkybile.
Anguiano was one of three men accused of killing Burkybile during an attempted home invasion at the Willows Gun Club on Jan. 25, 2014.
