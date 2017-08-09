Pittsburgh SWAT team OK after chemical exposure during raid

Pittsburgh police say 18 members of their SWAT team are OK after they were exposed to a chemical that caused some of them to become dizzy and numb during a drug raid.
City officials say the SWAT team was assisting U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement and U.S. Homeland Security officials in the city's West End Wednesday morning, but referred all other comment to federal prosecutors.
Acting U.S. Attorney Soo Song says the operation was a raid of three homes in an ongoing drug investigation. She expects a criminal complaint to be filed later Wednesday.
Federal officials suspect the chemical substance was fentanyl. The powerful, synthetic painkiller is sometimes sold instead of heroin or mixed with that drug by dealers.
The SWAT officers were taken to UPMC Mercy hospital where they were medically cleared.
Comments