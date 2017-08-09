National Politics

City official, executive to face off for state House seat

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 3:49 AM

MARQUETTE, Mich.

Results show a city commissioner and TV marketing executive will face off in a November election for a term in the Michigan House of Representatives that was left open after the death of an Upper Peninsula legislator.

According to preliminary results, Sara Cambensy, a Marquette commissioner, advanced in Tuesday's special Democratic primary in the 109th District with about 36 percent of the vote. Jeremy Hosking, a former regional manager for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, had less than 35 percent.

Two other Democrats were seeking to advance.

The Republican candidate is Rich Rossway, a TV marketing executive who serves on Marquette's school board and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. He was unopposed.

The district leans Democratic and covers four U.P. counties. Rep. John Kivela killed himself in May after a drunken driving arrest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Giants fans have message for Dodgers 1:31

Giants fans have message for Dodgers
Arson, vandalism at Modesto church 1:13

Arson, vandalism at Modesto church

View More Video