City official, executive to face off for state House seat

Results show a city commissioner and TV marketing executive will face off in a November election for a term in the Michigan House of Representatives that was left open after the death of an Upper Peninsula legislator.
According to preliminary results, Sara Cambensy, a Marquette commissioner, advanced in Tuesday's special Democratic primary in the 109th District with about 36 percent of the vote. Jeremy Hosking, a former regional manager for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, had less than 35 percent.
Two other Democrats were seeking to advance.
The Republican candidate is Rich Rossway, a TV marketing executive who serves on Marquette's school board and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. He was unopposed.
The district leans Democratic and covers four U.P. counties. Rep. John Kivela killed himself in May after a drunken driving arrest.
