County Democratic chairman resigns following Justice switch

A Democratic Party executive committee chairman from Greenbrier County has resigned following Gov. Jim Justice's flip from Democrat to Republican.
Paul Moya has resigned, telling the Charleston Gazette-Mail that Justice's change back to the Republican Party is indicative of weak party leadership at the state level.
Moya says he won't give up, but he's out and he's tired of it.
He announced his resignation on Facebook, where he calls Justice's claim that the party left him a "lame a-- excuse."
The party leadership backed Justice in the Democratic primary he won in 2016 against state Sen. Jeff Kessler and former federal prosecutor Booth Goodwin.
Moya says he believes the party leadership should be neutral in primaries.
