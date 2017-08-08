7 challenging Mike Duggan in Detroit mayoral primary

Seven candidates including the son of iconic former Mayor Coleman A. Young are hoping to unseat incumbent Mike Duggan in Detroit's nonpartisan mayoral primary.
Voters go to the polls Tuesday. Residents also will vote for city councilmembers and city clerk.
Duggan was elected mayor in 2013. He won the primary that year as a write-in candidate. State Sen. Coleman Young II is one of the challengers. Both are Democrats. The top two vote-getters move on to the November general election.
Coleman A. Young was elected in 1973 as Detroit's first black mayor. He decided not to seek re-election in 1993 and died in 1997 after a long illness.
Duggan became the city's first white mayor since 1973. Detroit is more than 80 percent black.
