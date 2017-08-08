Trump has escaped Washington, but don't call it a vacation

FILE- In this Aug. 4, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks down the steps of Air Force One with his grandchildren, Arabella Kushner, center, and Joseph Kushner, right, after arriving at Morristown Municipal Airport to begin his summer vacation at his Bedminster golf club in Morristown, N.J. The president has decamped from Washington to his private golf club in central New Jersey. But he has repeatedly pushed back on the idea that this is a relaxing August getaway. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo