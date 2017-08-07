Phoenix police: 1 killed, 3 others injured in head-on wreck

Police have released the name of the person who died in a head-on collision in Phoenix in which alcohol impairment is suspected.
They say a westbound vehicle carrying two people veered into eastbound lanes of West Thomas Road on Sunday night, colliding with a car carrying two people.
Police say a woman in the eastbound car was killed and another person in that vehicle was seriously injured.
They identified the woman Monday as 52-year-old Ramona Dewhurst. Police say Dewhurst's passenger remains hospitalized.
Police say the driver of the westbound vehicle also was seriously injured and remains hospitalized but his passenger was treated and released from a hospital.
The names of the injured persons haven't been released yet.
Comments