National Politics

Group seeking school voucher bill repeal to file petitions

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 1:06 AM

PHOENIX

A group opposed to a major private school voucher expansion bill signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to file petitions that could block the law.

Save Our Schools spokeswoman Dawn Penich-Thacker says the group expects to file its petition Tuesday. If the Secretary of State's office determines they turned in slightly more than 75,000 valid signatures, the voucher expansion will be blocked until the November 2018 election.

Arizona's voucher program, launched in 2011, now covers about a third of all 1.2 million mainly low-income students. Still, only about 3,500 students use it.

The new law expands eligibility to all students by 2022, but it caps enrollment at about 30,000.

Voucher backers say they give parents more choice, while opponents argue they siphon money from cash-starved public schools.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
2017 Modstock at Graceada Park 0:57

2017 Modstock at Graceada Park
Car Pulled From Modesto Canal After Crash 0:58

Car Pulled From Modesto Canal After Crash

View More Video