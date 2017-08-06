National Politics

New York hosts food fest featuring Charlie Daniels Band

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 9:32 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York is hosting a party featuring the Charlie Daniels Band at the state government complex in Albany.

The annual New York State Food Festival is being held Wednesday at the Empire State Plaza. It's organized by the Office of General Services.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. with a farmers market. Entertainment begins at noon, and music on the main stage starts at 5.

The festival, which ends at 9 p.m., will have dozens of food vendors showcasing New York producers and specialty products.

