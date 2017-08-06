Maine schools facing bus driver shortage turn to vets

School districts facing shortages of bus drivers are turning to a new program to encourage military veterans to fill the gap in Maine.
The state labor and education departments are offering free training at school districts for veterans and others interested in working as school bus drivers and mechanics.
Drivers can earn $11 to $25 per hour, depending on the school district.
About 50 school bus job openings are expected this coming school year.
A state transportation and facilities administrator told the Sun Journal (http://bit.ly/2tVjNob) that veterans make up about 20 percent of school transportation staff in Maine. This year's hire-a-vet campaign kicks off around Labor Day with a hiring fair set for Aug. 29.
Comments