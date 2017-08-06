National Politics

Fire destroys historic mill in northern Colorado

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 8:41 AM

WINDSOR, Colo.

Federal and state officials are investigating what caused a fire that destroyed a historic mill in the northern Colorado town of Windsor.

The Greeley Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2v9sspX) that the blaze early Sunday destroyed the Windsor Mill. No injuries are reported.

Smoke permeated Windsor's streets, and foam insulation debris littered surrounding streets.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating the cause.

The 1899 flour mill had been undergoing renovations. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Windsor is about 60 miles (90 kilometers) north of Denver.

