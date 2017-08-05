National Politics

Giffords: 'Fight everyday' against GOP health care repeal

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 1:10 PM

TUCSON, Ariz.

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords urged people to "fight, fight everyday" against the on-going GOP effort to repeal the Obama-era health care overhaul that she voted for before she was severely injured in a shooting.

Giffords appeared at a rally Saturday in Tucson with her husband, astronaut Mark Kelly, and the doctor who cared for her after she was shot in the head in 2011.

The couple in a speech delivered by Kelly thanked Sen. John McCain for his vote in July that toppled the latest proposal to repeal, before replacing, the Affordable Care Act.

They urged the crowd to call McCain to thank him for his vote, which came after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Kelly called McCain a hero who embodies the best of politics.

