Activists to hold events calling for a nuclear weapons ban

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 7:14 AM

BOSTON

Seventy-two years after the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, anti-nuclear activists are holding more than a dozen events across the region calling for the elimination of nuclear weapons.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, activists will remember the attacks during an event on Walpole Common. In Pittsfield, activists will hold an hour-long Hiroshima Day Vigil Sunday at 8 am.

Buddhist monks and nuns of the New England Peace Pagoda are planning events at Northampton City Hall at 3:30 p.m. Sunday — the anniversary of the Hiroshima attack — and on Amherst Commons at noon Monday.

Also Sunday, peace activists are planning a Hiroshima/Nagasaki Remembrance at 11:45 a.m. on Cambridge Common. Sunday evening in Watertown, activists will float candles and call for a nuclear-free world.

