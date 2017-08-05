US Senate grants the lobster a national day of celebration

The U.S. Senate has once again approved a resolution introduced by senators in New England granting the lobster a national day of celebration.
The resolution approved this week designates Sept. 25 as National Lobster Day.
U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, says it recognizes the historic and economic importance of the lobster industry to coastal states.
The bill was sponsored by Rhode Island Sens. Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey.
They say the industry sustains thousands of families and draws tourists to their states.
The resolution says lobster is one of the most valuable catches in the U.S., with nearly 150 million pounds caught annually.
