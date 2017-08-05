Kentucky politicians prepare for Fancy Farm hecklers

Some Kentucky politicians are preparing to face a rowdy crowd of hecklers at the annual Fancy Farm picnic.
The annual fundraiser for St. Jerome's Parish includes the traditional "political speaking" beneath the shaded pavilion in Fancy Farm, a small farming hamlet in western Kentucky. For more than 100 years, politicians from both parties have shared the stage and traded zingers while trying to keep their cool in the face of a raucous crowd.
With no statewide elections on the ballot this year, the drama will likely be supplied by the state's troubled finances and the failure of the Republican health care proposals in the U.S. Senate.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul are skipping the event this year.
Comments