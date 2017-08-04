The Latest: Beshear alerts feds about Bevin's home purchase

The Latest on the appeal of a property assessment on the home of Gov. Matt Bevin (all times local):
8 p.m.
Kentucky's Democratic attorney general says he has alerted federal authorities about a home the state's Republican governor purchased from a state contractor.
Andy Beshear says he has sent his concerns to the FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Beshear said his office has not launched an investigation and has reached no conclusions.
Bevin purchased the home from Neil Ramsey for $1.6 million in March. Ramsey owns part of a company that does business with the state. A Jefferson County appeals board ruled Friday the property was worth about $1.4 million, or about $200,000 less than Bevin paid for it. A state ethics commission has also dismissed two complaints filed against Bevin.
Beshear said his concern is a sitting governor conducted business with a person that has a contract with state government.
___
12:51 p.m.
A property assessment appeals board has sided with Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in his dispute over the value of his new home in a Louisville suburb.
The Jefferson County Board of Assessment Appeals set the value of the property that includes Bevin's home at $2.15 million. That matches the value placed on the property by an appraiser hired by Bevin in the Republican governor's appeals case.
A copy of the board's ruling was released Friday.
Bevin purchased the home for $1.6 million in March. The Jefferson County property valuation administrator says the home is worth $2.9 million. Bevin appealed, arguing he purchased 10 acres of a 19-acre tract and said the home required significant repairs.
The issue was whether Bevin and his wife got a sweetheart deal on the house.
Comments