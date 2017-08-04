Curtis still leads fundraising in GOP race for Chaffetz seat

New fundraising reports show Provo Mayor John Curtis continues to outraise his two challengers for the Republican nomination in a special congressional election to replace Jason Chaffetz.
Reports filed Thursday show Curtis raised about $139,000 from June 1 through June 26, continuing a streak of collecting more campaign cash than his two GOP challengers combined. He had about $106,000 left over to spend before the Aug. 15 primary election in the 3rd Congressional District.
Tanner Ainge, a consultant and the son of Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, raised $76,000 in the same time period and had $96,000 left over in his campaign account.
Former lawmaker Christopher Herrod raised about $59,000. He closed out June with about $90,000 in his campaign account.
The winner of the primary faces Democratic physician Kathie Allen and several unaffiliated and third-party candidates in November.
Comments