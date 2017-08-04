Hawaii mayor declares state of emergency to help homeless

A Hawaii mayor has declared a state of emergency to find a space to relocate homeless people pushed out of a Big Island park.
West Hawaii Today reports (http://bit.ly/2vz8tm5 ) Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim hopes to create a relocation site for the homeless by repurposing a portion of state-owned land associated with affordable housing developments. Kim says he learned last week that the state does not plan to further develop the plot and declared the state of emergency to capitalize on the opportunity.
Under the state of emergency, Kim can bypass certain processes and move along faster.
Executive Assistant Roy Takemoto says they plan on quickly clearing the land and setting up tents as a temporary solution. The administration's goal is to find a new location within two months.
