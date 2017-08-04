National Politics

Superintendent search restarts after offer rescinded

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 5:34 AM

MCDONOUGH, Ga.

A school board in Georgia has restarted its search for a superintendent after rescinding an offer last month.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Henry County Board of Education announced Thursday that applications would reopen Friday, with the goal of securing a new superintendent by Nov. 1.

The board rescinded its offer last month to Dr. Timothy Gadson III, a former Atlanta Public Schools associate superintendent and the sole candidate for the position. Gadson had held four town hall meetings by the time the board recalled the offer, citing difficulty with contract negotiations.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained copies of the negotiations, indicating that Gadson's requests exceeded the board's original offer by nearly $550,000. Four state lawmakers wrote to Gov. Nathan Deal asking for intervention, alleging racism played a factor in the rescission.

