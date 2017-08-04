National Politics

Police: 1 killed, 5 hurt in crash involving off-duty deputy

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 2:47 AM

NORRISTOWN, Pa.

Police in Pennsylvania say one person was killed and five others were hurt when a car sped through a red light and crashed into an SUV driven by an off-duty sheriff's deputy.

Norristown police say officers were investigating a report of suspicious activity Thursday morning when they saw the car, which was carrying five people, speed off.

One person in the car was killed when it collided with the Montgomery County deputy's vehicle. The other four were taken to a hospital. The deputy, who was alone in his car, was treated at a hospital and released.

Officials have not released the names of anyone involved.

Police say officers were not chasing the car at the time of the crash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend 2:01

Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend
Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen 0:26

Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen

View More Video