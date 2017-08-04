National Politics

Feds arrest 83 immigrants in New Orleans and Tennessee

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 2:29 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested 83 people in New Orleans and two Tennessee cities.

The Commercial Appeal reports that ICE spokesman Tom Byrd said 64 of the 83 people arrested in Memphis, Nashville and New Orleans as part of last week's national "Operation Border Guardian/Border Resolve" were "noncriminal," saying they had violated civil immigration law but had no serious criminal history.

The ages and nationalities of the arrested immigrants haven't been disclosed, but Byrd says those arrested in the three cities were over 18. The operation that ran from July 23 to 26 targeted young people who recently entered the country as unaccompanied children. ICE statistics show that most of the people arrested, however, weren't specifically targeted, but rather found while targeted individuals were sought.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend 2:01

Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend
Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen 0:26

Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen

View More Video