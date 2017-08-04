National Politics

Tucson woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Arizona

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 1:13 AM

TUCSON, Ariz.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have arrested a Tucson woman for allegedly attempting to smuggle nearly $130,000 worth of drugs into Arizona including cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The 51-year-old woman's vehicle was inspected at the Mariposa crossing in Nogales and a drug detection dog alerted authorities to the vehicle's dashboard.

Officers discovered a compartment within the dash containing nine packages of drugs.

They reported finding more than 5 pounds of meth worth in excess of $16,000; almost three pounds of cocaine valued at more than $31,000; more than a pound of heroin worth an estimated $23,500 and more than 3 ½ pounds of fentanyl with an estimated value of about $58,000.

The woman was arrested for narcotics smuggling and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend 2:01

Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend
Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen 0:26

Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen

View More Video