Maine officially asks feds for MaineCare work requirements

Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration is officially asking the federal government to impose work and premium requirements on state Medicaid recipients.
Low-income Mainers this spring told state regulators the changes would make it harder to access health care that would allow them to work.
Maine Public reports (http://bit.ly/2vvfuU4 ) Maine Equal Justice Partners says it will file suit if federal regulators approve Maine's plan.
Maine is one of about a half-dozen GOP-led states trying to tighten eligibility requirements for Medicaid.
Maine hospital representatives say that the LePage administration's MaineCare cuts have cause a dramatic rise in hospital uncompensated care.
The state tweaked its application after receiving comments. It lowered maximum monthly premiums to $40 while expanding the pool of those who qualify for exemptions and removing a penalty for missed appointments.
