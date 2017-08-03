National Politics

Maine officially asks feds for MaineCare work requirements

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 9:59 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration is officially asking the federal government to impose work and premium requirements on state Medicaid recipients.

Low-income Mainers this spring told state regulators the changes would make it harder to access health care that would allow them to work.

Maine Public reports (http://bit.ly/2vvfuU4 ) Maine Equal Justice Partners says it will file suit if federal regulators approve Maine's plan.

Maine is one of about a half-dozen GOP-led states trying to tighten eligibility requirements for Medicaid.

Maine hospital representatives say that the LePage administration's MaineCare cuts have cause a dramatic rise in hospital uncompensated care.

The state tweaked its application after receiving comments. It lowered maximum monthly premiums to $40 while expanding the pool of those who qualify for exemptions and removing a penalty for missed appointments.

