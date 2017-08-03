Police dog dies of stab wounds, chased suspect in Tennessee

Authorities in Tennessee say a K-9 has died after a suspect stabbed the police dog several times in the chest.
News outlets report that Cain died from his injuries Wednesday at University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center. Authorities say the Crossville police dog and his handler were chasing a man through a wooded area after he crashed a stolen semitrailer that the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop.
Police say K9-Lt. Bart Riden and Cain pursued the suspect who fled after the wreck. The police dog found 28-year-old Dustin Lee Dixon in the woods, but the dog returned with several stab wounds.
Dixon is being held at the Cumberland County Justice Center on several charges and could face more for Cain's death. It's unclear if Dixon has a lawyer.
