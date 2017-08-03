Corrections officers stabbed by inmates at New Mexico prison

Two correctional officers were recovering Thursday after being stabbed by two high-risk inmates at a New Mexico prison, authorities said.
One officer was treated and released from a hospital while the other was undergoing treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
Both officers were assigned a unit of the Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe that houses high-risk inmates, New Mexico Corrections Department officials said.
The inmates used homemade knives against the officers, whose names weren't immediately released.
Corrections officials said the two inmates involved have been moved to a separate unit and the facility was locked down. The inmates were not identified.
New Mexico State Police will conduct an investigation.
"We have zero tolerance for such behavior by our inmates and we will pursue appropriate administrative and criminal actions against these two inmates," said David Jablonski, cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Corrections Department.
Gov. Susana Martinez said the state will pursue the harshest punishments possible.
Monica Youngblood, a Republican state lawmaker from Albuquerque, said Thursday's attack is why she has sponsored a bill is a narrow reinstatement of the death penalty, for those who murder children, police and correctional officers.
"This narrow reinstatement would serve as a deterrent especially in situations like this where high-risk inmates have nothing to lose," Youngblood said.
