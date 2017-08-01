Police: Officer working security at store fatally shot man

Authorities say a police officer working security at a Maryland grocery store fatally shot a man suspected of shoplifting during a confrontation.
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Officer Jen Peach said by telephone that the off-duty officer was working security at the Giant Food store in Catonsville early Tuesday and was alerted to a shoplifting suspect. She says a confrontation occurred outside when the officer tried to stop the man suspected of shoplifting.
Peach didn't know exactly what led to the shooting, but she says the officer shot the man, who died at the scene.
She did not know the races of the officer or the man who was fatally shot.
Peach says a second man on the scene complained of pain and was taken to a hospital.
Comments