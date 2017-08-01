National Politics

Remains of WWII pilot from NYC killed in 1944 identified

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 4:18 AM

NEW YORK

The remains of a World War II pilot from New York City have been identified more than 70 years after he was killed in combat.

The Pentagon's Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday the remains of Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Charles E. Carlson, of Queens, have been identified after being found last year by History Flight, a private Florida-based group.

Military officials say Carlson was the 24-year-old pilot of a P-47 Thunderbolt fighter that was shot down near Bonn, Germany, during a dog fight with German planes Dec. 23, 1944.

German officials reported burying Carlson's remains at the crash site, but post-war efforts to find them were unsuccessful until his case was reopened in 2008.

Carlson's remains will be buried Friday at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Library For Juvenile Offenders 0:47

Library For Juvenile Offenders
Los Banos police commander explains what happened in officer-involved shooting 1:14

Los Banos police commander explains what happened in officer-involved shooting

View More Video