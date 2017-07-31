National Politics

Sen. Cardin plans 3 events in Frederick

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 2:03 AM

FREDERICK, Md.

Sen. Ben Cardin is planning to attend three events in Frederick.

The senator's first event on Monday is a discussion on what the latest developments in federal health care policy mean for Maryland residents. Cardin, a Democrat, is a member of the Senate Finance Health Care Subcommittee. He plans to outline opportunities for bipartisan improvements to the Affordable Care Act, now that the latest congressional effort to dismantle parts of it has failed.

Cardin also is scheduled to attend a roundtable discussion with small businesses.

Later in the afternoon, the senator will attend a listening session with local officials at the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce.

