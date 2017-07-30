National Politics

Utah highway patrol trooper's vehicle stolen after crash

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 11:25 AM

WENDOVER, Utah

Utah law enforcement officials are looking for two suspects who got away with a highway patrol trooper's car after a crash.

Trooper Evan Kirby tells KSL-TV (http://bit.ly/2wbCTak ) that the trooper was responding to a Sunday morning crash involving two people about 19 miles (31 kilometers) east of Wendover. The two individuals got into the trooper's car and drove away after he got out to help them.

According to the Kirby, the trooper car was later found abandoned. He suspects the people walked toward Bonneville Salt Flats on foot.

Kirby says other Utah Highway Patrol units and a helicopter are searching the area for the individuals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Homes on fire in Modesto's College Area 1:01

Homes on fire in Modesto's College Area
Look at this weather map and feel the heat 0:41

Look at this weather map and feel the heat

View More Video