Former Air Force airmen sentenced to jail for child porn

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 9:40 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

The U.S. Attorney's Office says a former Alaska Air Force base airman was sentenced to over three years in prison for possessing child pornography

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2vj5cqL ) 25-year-old Stephen Wyzatecki pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of child pornography. He had been stationed at Eielson Air Force Base, southeast of Fairbanks, since 2015.

According to documents from the case, law enforcement agents found almost 900 child pornographic images and 69 videos on Wyzatecki's computer at the base. Investigators say they tracked the former airman after he offered child pornography files to other users on a file sharing website.

He will serve three years and two months in jail.

Wyzatecki's lawyer says he is a good citizen and did not victimize anyone directly.

