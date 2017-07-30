Bob Brady runs Philadelphia Democrats amid run of corruption

FILE - In this Monday, July 25, 2016, file photo, Rep. Bob Brady, D-Penn., speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Brady has spent 30 years running Philadelphia's Democratic machine, and 20 years in Congress, watching a string of local party leaders go to prison. Now the FBI has its spotlight on him over $90,000 in payments to a Democratic challenger who quit the 2012 primary race. Brady’s lawyer insists the congressman has done nothing wrong and says Brady paid the rival for his political polling. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo