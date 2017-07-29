National Politics

24 teachers chosen for Michigan education advisory panel

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 1:26 PM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.

Twenty-four teachers were selected to serve on a panel that will guide the implementation of a new federal school accountability plan in Michigan.

MLive reports the teachers were chosen from a pool of more than 300 who applied for a spot on the Michigan Teacher Leadership Advisory Council. They come from schools across the state.

The educators will offer feedback on state Superintendent Brian Whiston's plan to make Michigan a top-performing education state. They will also help guide the implementation of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

The act is the new federal education law that replaces the No Child Left Behind Act. It seeks to return significant power to the states to determine how to hold low-performing schools accountable and boost student performance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Homes on fire in Modesto's College Area 1:01

Homes on fire in Modesto's College Area
Making Cheeseburger Fries at Cosmos Burgers 0:51

Making Cheeseburger Fries at Cosmos Burgers

View More Video