Police: Southwest Idaho man shot and killed during standoff

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 11:57 AM

MURPHY, Idaho

Law enforcement officers shot and killed a 48-year-old southwest Idaho man Saturday morning.

Idaho State Police say Dennis W. Robinson of Owyhee County fired at Owyhee County Sheriff's deputies conducting a welfare check at his home at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say Robinson fled in his vehicle into the Owyhee Mountains and the deputies requested assistance. Law officers from three nearby agencies plus Idaho State Police responded.

Police say Robinson stopped driving at about 1 a.m. when his vehicle became disabled and fired intermittently at police as a standoff ensued.

Police say he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers at about 6:40 a.m. and died at the scene.

Idaho State Police spokesman Tim Marsano says the Critical Incident Task Force is investigating.

