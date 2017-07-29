National Politics

Army's 'Old Guard' in Maine for remembrance

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 5:39 AM

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine

The U.S. Army's oldest unit is in Down East Maine to help celebrate an initiative in which military personnel are remembered by placing replica dog tags in balsam fir trees.

Wreaths Across America created the "tree tagging" program in which 1,000 dog tags adorn trees on property where balsam tips are collected to create holiday greenery for Arlington National Cemetery and other veteran cemeteries around the world.

The 3rd U.S. Infantry, known as "The Old Guard," is the Army's official ceremonial unit, serving as escort to the president and providing watch for the tomb of the unknown soldier.

The unit's U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, U.S. Army Drill Team and the Continental Color Guard participated in Saturday's event capped with the rock band, Kansas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Homes on fire in Modesto's College Area 1:01

Homes on fire in Modesto's College Area
Making Cheeseburger Fries at Cosmos Burgers 0:51

Making Cheeseburger Fries at Cosmos Burgers

View More Video