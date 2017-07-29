National Politics

Las Cruces Police Chief Jaime Montoya to retire on Dec. 23

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 12:41 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

Las Cruces Police Chief Jaime Montoya has set his retirement date for later this year.

City Manager Stuart Ed announced Friday that Montoya will retire on Dec. 23.

He was named police chief in December 2013.

Montoya is a 26-year veteran of the Las Cruces Police Department.

He holds a bachelor's degree from New Mexico State University and graduated from the Las Cruces Police Academy in 1991.

During his career, Montoya served as a patrol officer, traffic officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant and deputy chief in charge of the department's operations and budget.

