National Politics

Florida hands over some voting information

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 5:14 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida's chief election official has turned over some voter information being sought by President Donald Trump's commission investigating allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Sarah Revell, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Ken Detzner, said that on Friday the state turned over information that is already public. This would include the names of voters, as well as information on whether they had voted in recent elections.

Secretary of State Ken Detzner earlier this month told The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity that Florida law prohibits the state from turning over driver license information or Social Security numbers.

A group including the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida sued to stop the state from turning over information. A federal judge ruled the state could proceed as long as it only handed over what was already public record.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Making Cheeseburger Fries at Cosmos Burgers 0:51

Making Cheeseburger Fries at Cosmos Burgers
Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State 2:25

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State

View More Video